May 31United BioPharma Inc

* Says it will issue 15 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$60 per share for development of new drug

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, remaining 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 84.0643 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

* Record date June 27

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/HO6Zh0

