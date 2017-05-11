BRIEF-NCC and Platzer agree on major transaction in Garda and Molndal
* NCC and Platzer agree on major transaction in Garda and Molndal
May 11 United Community Bancorp Inc:
* United Community Bancorp increases quarterly cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.09per share
* United Community Bancorp - board of directors has approved an increase in company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.06 per share to $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NCC and Platzer agree on major transaction in Garda and Molndal
CALGARY, Alberta/HOUSTON, June 19 In the boreal forests and on the remote prairies of Alberta, a handful of firms are running pilot projects they hope will end a two-decade drought in innovation and stem the exodus of top global energy firms from Canada's oil sands.