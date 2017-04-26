BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 United Community Banks Inc:
* United Community Banks Inc announces first quarter earnings
* Q1 operating EPS excluding items $0.39
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest margin of 3.45 percent, up 11 basis points from Q4
* Qtrly net interest revenue of $83.6 million, up $8.6 million or 11 percent from year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: