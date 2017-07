July 18 (Reuters) - United Company Rusal Plc

* on 17 July 2017, company and sberbank have agreed to cancel agreement on issuance of rdrs entered into on 1 December 2010

* pursuant to cancellation, with effect from 10 August 2017, no new RDRs can be issued or redeemed by Sberbank