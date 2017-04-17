BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 United Continental Holdings Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31; Q1 earnings per share excluding special items $0.41; Q1 revenue $8.4 billion, up 2.7 percent
* Q1 PRASM was flat; Q1 CASM up 5.1 percent
* Q1 CASM excluding special items up 5 percent
* Sees Q2 PRASM up 1 pct to 3 pct Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.