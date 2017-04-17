BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 United Continental Holdings Inc <UAL.N-
* United Continental Holdings ceo says "incident that took place aboard flight 3411 has been a humbling experience, and i take full responsibility"
* Qtrly consolidated revenue passenger miles 47,611 million versus. 46,582 million
* Q1 revenue rose 2.7 percent to $8.4 billion
* Qtrly consolidated available seat miles 59,808 million versus. 58,273 million
* Qtrly consolidated passenger load factor of 79.6% versus. 79.9%
* United Continental Holdings ceo says "it is obvious from recent experiences that we need to do a much better job serving our customers" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.