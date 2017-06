June 7 United Continental Holdings Inc

* United reports May 2017 operational performance

* United continental holdings- may consolidated traffic increased 2.6 percent and consolidated capacity increased 3.7 percent versus may 2016​

* United continental holdings inc - ‍ual's may 2017 consolidated load factor decreased 0.9 points compared to may 2016​

* United continental - pacific region is experiencing "incremental weakness" due to unfavorable supply and demand dynamics in china and hong kong

* United continental holdings - ‍continues to expect second-quarter 2017 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be up 1.0 to 3.0 percent versus q2 of 2016​