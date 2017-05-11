BRIEF-Selangor Dredging Bhd says entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Golden Eagle Realty for the proposed disposal
May 11 United Docks Ltd:
* 9-Months ended March 2017 revenue 14.5 million rupees versus 37.5 million rupees year ago
* 9-Months ended March 2017 loss before tax 9.5 million rupees versus profit of 9.8 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2q5plgx Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Golden Eagle Realty for the proposed disposal
* Maintains stable outlook on ukraine's banking system on modest gdp growth, slowly improving asset quality