BRIEF-Moody's says rise of third-party e-payment providers in china will have widespread
* Moody's: rise of third-party e-payment providers in China will have widespread
May 10 United Electronics Co Ltd
* Says board elects Wang Donghui as chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qqChi3
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Moody's: rise of third-party e-payment providers in China will have widespread
* REG-HOYLU RECEIVES USD 62.5K ORDER FROM WORLDWIDE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS COMPANY