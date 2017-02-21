BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 21 United Electronics Company:
* Board proposes capital increase to 420 million riyals from 360 million riyals through issue of bonus shares Source:(bit.ly/2lB8SyA) Further company coverage:
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: