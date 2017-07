July 12 (Reuters) - United Food Holdings Limited:

* Proposed placement of 25.8 mln new ordinary shares

* Company entered into a placement agreement with each of Gu Yulin, Liu Jun and Ting Cheng-Fa

* Co proposes to issue up to aggregate of 25.8 million new ordinary shares in capital of Co at a placement price of S$0.39 per placement share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: