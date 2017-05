March 31 United Game Tech Plc:

* Successful listing on the Berlin stock exchange

* First share price was set at 2.50 euros ($2.67), which corresponds to a market capitalization of 63,966,500 million euros. Free float currently is approximately 9.7 pct

* Prelim 2016 turnover of approximately 88 million euros and an EBIT of approximately 1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)