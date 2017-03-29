BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 United Game Tech:
* Plans stock exchange listing
* United Game Tech is planning to list its shares on the over-the-counter market of the Berlin Stock Exchange in the short term
* United Game Tech: as part of private placement in October 2016, issued 500,000 new shares at a price of 2.00 euro per share to investors in Germany and in Switzerland and raised 1,000,000 euros ($1.08 million) Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.