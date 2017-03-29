March 29 United Game Tech:

* Plans stock exchange listing

* United Game Tech is planning to list its shares on the over-the-counter market of the Berlin Stock Exchange in the short term

* United Game Tech: as part of private placement in October 2016, issued 500,000 new shares at a price of 2.00 euro per share to investors in Germany and in Switzerland and raised 1,000,000 euros ($1.08 million) Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)