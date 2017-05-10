BRIEF-Lander Sports Development to set up sport development unit registered at 100 mln yuan
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned sport development subsidiary in Hangzhou, with investment of 100 million yuan
May 10 Dundee Corp:
* United Hydrocarbon International Corp enters into agreement with Delonex
* Dundee Corp- subsidiary, United Hydrocarbon International Corp has entered into an agreement with Delonex Energy Ltd
* Says Delonex will pay $35 million on closing of transaction, and will pay an additional $50 million if first oil is achieved
* Dundee Corp - under terms of agreement, Delonex has committed us$65 million in funding within two years of closing date
* Dundee - under deal Delonex will acquire United Hydrocarbon Chad Ltd,unit of United, and holder of United's psc in republic of Chad Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned sport development subsidiary in Hangzhou, with investment of 100 million yuan
* Moody's: rise of third-party e-payment providers in China will have widespread