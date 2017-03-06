BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket Holdings updates on share transfer deals and resumption of trading
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017
March 6 United International Enterprises Ltd :
* FY revenue $296.4 million versus $259.1 million year ago
* FY pre-tax profit $93.2 million versus $119.0 million year ago
* Sees net profit attributable to equity holders of company for 2017 is expected to be at same level as result reported in 2016
* Ordinary dividend of $4.00per share and special final dividend of $1.00per share for 2016 will be proposed Source text for Eikon:
* Says it will acquire site of real estate comparison related business, for 450 million yen and additional amount(no less than 40 million yen, or no more than 420 million yen), from Global Search Co.,Ltd.