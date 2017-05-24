China's Dalian Wanda Group denies "rumours" of bond sales
BEIJING, June 22 China's Dalian Wanda Group Co denied as "malicious speculation" that some Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
May 24 UNITED INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISES LTD:
* Q1 REVENUE $85.3 MILLION VERSUS $62.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT $27.0 MILLION VERSUS $19.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* THE BOARD IS OF THE VIEW THAT UIE’S NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY FOR 2017 WILL BE HIGHER THAN THE RESULT REPORTED IN 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Curro re-affirms its intention to unbundle and list Stadio separately during course of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: