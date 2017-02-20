BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
Feb 20 United Labels AG
* FY group revenue rises by 7% to 32.4 million euros ($34.39 million)
* FY EBITDA stood at 0.4 million euros, compared to -0.1 million euros in previous year
* FY preliminary group loss stood at -1.8 million euros (prev. year: loss of -4.2 million euros)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.