BRIEF-Wockhardt says Irish HPRA grants certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra facility
* Says Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland has granted certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra, Aurangabad facility
March 6 United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd
* Zhuhai United Laboratories issued corporate bonds with principal amount of RMB1.1 billion with a term of three years
* Proceeds from issuance of corporate bonds will be used by Zhuhai United Laboratories Co., Ltd. for repayment of bank loans
* Medadvisor partners with US company iHealth Labs