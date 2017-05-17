BRIEF-Top Engineering sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 bln won
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 180 billion won
May 17 United Networks Ltd
* Chubb Insurance partners with united networks for wifi app
* Signed an agreement with chubb insurance australia limited
* Deal To distribute its wi-fi data product to insurer's selected travel insurance customers.
* Terms of agreement are for an initial 12-month period.
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 650 billion won