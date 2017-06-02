June 2 United Overseas Australia Ltd

* Entered into a memorandum of understanding to progress formal agreements with psaros group of companies

* United overseas Australia through unit has acquired a 51% interest in East Parade Pty Ltd, S.P.V. Developing project

* Foreign investment review board approval has now been granted for acquisition and other conditions precedent met

* United Overseas Australia Ltd says project consists of 70 high end residential units and 3 commercial units with a value at completion of about A$34 million