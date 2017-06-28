BRIEF-Chellarams forms JV with DMK Group to grow dairy exposure in Nigeria
* Signing of a JV agreement to establish new company, Cellarams DMK Ltd, in partnership with DMK Group, a German dairy co
June 28 United Overseas Bank Limited -
* Proposed Merger Of Far Eastern Bank Limited Into United Overseas Bank Limited
* Uob entered into a merger agreement with Far Eastern Bank Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signing of a JV agreement to establish new company, Cellarams DMK Ltd, in partnership with DMK Group, a German dairy co
* Icahn said to ease off demand for AIG breakup after CEO switch - Bloomberg, citing sources