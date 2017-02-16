Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 17 United Overseas Bank Ltd
* Recommend payment of a final one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 35 cents (2015: final dividend of 35 cents) per ordinary share
* Q4 npat s$739 million versus s$788 million
* Qtrly fee and commission income s$531 million versus s$480 million
* Q4 net interest margin 1.69 percent versus 1.79 percent
* Q4 npl ratio 1.5 percent versus 1.4 percent
* Q4 net interest income s$ 1,276 million versus s$1,277 million
* Q4 return on equity 9.4 xx percent versus 10.8 percent
* Q4 end common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio 13.0 percent versus 13 percent
* Q4 return on equity 9.4 percent versus 10.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.