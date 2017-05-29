BRIEF-D.R. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75 pct of Forestar Group’s common stock for $16.25/shr
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share
May 29 United Pacific Industries Ltd
* Announces transaction in relation to acquisition of entire issued share capital of wealth long limited
* Hinda Enterprises Ltd as purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement with chan ping che (vendor)
* Says deal valued at hk$185 million
LJUBLJANA, June 22 Slovenia hopes to reach agreement with the European Commission in early autumn on the next step in the sale of the country's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman said on Thursday.