Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
April 20 United Pacific Industries Ltd :
* Purchaser, a unit, and vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Agreement for a consideration of HK$12.5 million
* Vendor agreed to sell sale shares, representing entire issued share capital of shining international holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)