UPDATE 2-Cost pressure dents Wolseley's U.S. business margins
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
May 16 United Parcel Service Inc
* UPS - offering C$750 million of 2.125% senior notes due 2024 - sec filing
* UPS - will pay interest on the notes semi-annually on May 21 and November 21 of each year, commencing November 21, 2017
* UPS - notes will bear interest at the rate of 2.125% per annum; the notes will mature on May 21, 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
June 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.