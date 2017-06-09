BRIEF-P-ban.com completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23
June 9 United Plantations Bhd
* May total CPO production 19,699 MT
* May total palm kernel production 3,952 MT
* May total coconuts production 6.9 million Source (bit.ly/2t1snAR) Further company coverage:
June 23 Australia's Ardent Leisure Group forecast its full-year dividend would be a quarter of last year's payout, hit by losses at its theme-park division after a fatal accident on a ride at Dreamworld.