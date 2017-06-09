BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 9 United Radiant Technology Corp :
* Says it plans to repurchase 4.7 percent stake of shares during the period from June 12 to Aug. 11, for up to T$161.2 million in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/s46p6k
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NAIROBI, June 22Frontier Services Group (FSG) , co-founded by Erik Prince who created the U.S. security firm Blackwater, said on Thursday it would provide logistics, aviation and security services for a regional development project in Somalia.