June 1 United Radiant Technology Corp :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share for 2016

* Says ex-dividend date is July 6

* Last date before book closure July 9 with book closure period from July 10 to July 14

* Record date July 14

* Payment date is Aug. 9

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6YxUp2

