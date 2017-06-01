BRIEF-CVB Financial appoints Rodrigo Guerra Jr. to its board
* CVB Financial Corp - appointment of Rodrigo Guerra Jr. as a board member effective July 1, 2017
June 1 United Rentals Inc:
* United Rentals announces partial redemption of 7.625% senior notes due 2022
* United Rentals Inc - notes will be redeemed at 103.813% of principal amount of notes, plus accrued, unpaid interest to, but excluding, redemption date
* United Rentals Inc - expects to use borrowings under its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility to redeem notes, pay related expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 23 U.S. subscription-based airline Surf Air launched in Europe on Friday as it bids to tap into the frequent flyer market, challenging the continent's traditional airlines with a model of unlimited flights for a monthly fee.