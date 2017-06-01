June 1 United Rentals Inc:

* United Rentals announces partial redemption of 7.625% senior notes due 2022

* United Rentals Inc - notes will be redeemed at 103.813% of principal amount of notes, plus accrued, unpaid interest to, but excluding, redemption date

* United Rentals Inc - expects to use borrowings under its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility to redeem notes, pay related expenses