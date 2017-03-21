BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 United Rentals Inc:
* CEO Michael Kneeland's FY 2016 total compensation was $11.64 million versus $8.1 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2mN4f1j) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.