April 27 United Security Bancshares:
Board authorized repurchase of up to $3 million of outstanding common stock of company
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.