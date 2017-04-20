Fitch Affirms Danske Bank AS Mortgage Cover Pool C Covered Bonds at 'AAA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Danske Bank AS's (Danske, A/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds secured by the bank's cover pool C at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bonds' rating is based on Danske's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and unchanged uplifts as follows: IDR uplift of two notches; payment continuity uplift (PCU) of five notches and recovery uplift of one notch. Also, t