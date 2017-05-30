BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 30 United Spirits Ltd
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 59 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 59.31 billion rupees
* March quarter net loss 458 million rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 701.4 million rupees
* March quarter net sales 64.74 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2s9A1tf) Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.