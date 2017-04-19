BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:
* United Steelworkers Local 1976 ratify five-year agreement with CP
* Says agreement ensures wage increases of 2 percent each year over term of contract
* New agreement takes effect Jan. 1, 2018
* Co, USW Local 1976 announced that five-year labour agreement covering about 600 employees in Canada has been ratified
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results