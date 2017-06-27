June 27 United Technologies Corp:

* United Technologies Corp says issues response to recent reports regarding co's Carrier Indianapolis manufacturing facility​

* United Technologies Corp says "‍UTC continues to honor its November 2016 agreement with incoming Trump administration​"

* United Technologies Corp says "is committed to continuing to employ approximately 1,100 people in our Indianapolis facility"​

* United Technologies Corp says ‍over next three years, UTC expects to hire nearly 25,000 people in U.S.​