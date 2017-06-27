BRIEF-SPX announces new board member
* SPX Corp - Robert Toth named as a new independent member of board of directors, effective July 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 United Technologies Corp:
* United Technologies Corp says issues response to recent reports regarding co's Carrier Indianapolis manufacturing facility
* United Technologies Corp says "UTC continues to honor its November 2016 agreement with incoming Trump administration"
* United Technologies Corp says "is committed to continuing to employ approximately 1,100 people in our Indianapolis facility"
* United Technologies Corp says over next three years, UTC expects to hire nearly 25,000 people in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SPX Corp - Robert Toth named as a new independent member of board of directors, effective July 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Walt Disney company declares semi-annual cash dividend of $0.78 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: