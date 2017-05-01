BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 United Technologies Corp:
* United Technologies prices offering of senior notes
* United Technologies Corp says has priced an offering of $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 1.900% notes due 2020
* United Technologies Corp says has also priced $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.050% notes due 2047
* United Technologies Corp -priced $800 million aggregate principal amount of 2.800% notes due 2024, $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.125% notes due 2027
* United Technologies Corp - priced an offering o $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.300% notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results