June 1 United Therapeutics Corp
* United Therapeutics Corp - on May 31, 2017, co entered
into agreement with Citibank, N.A. relating to a collared
accelerated share repurchase program
* United Therapeutics Corp says pursuant to terms of
agreement, company will purchase $250 million of its common
stock
* United Therapeutics Corp says asr program is scheduled to
be completed in Q4 of 2017
* United Therapeutics Corp - on June 1, 2017, co expects to
borrow $250 million aggregate principal amount under its
revolving credit facility
* United Therapeutics Corp says proceeds of revolving loans
will be used to pay initial purchase price of its common stock
to Citibank under asr program
