WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 United Therapeutics Corp:
* United Therapeutics - co, Northwell Health's Feinstein Institute for Medical Research announced strategic partnership
* United Therapeutics Corp - under partnership, united therapeutics will fund Northwell's efforts in four research and development tracks
* United Therapeutics -partnership for application of bioelectronic medicine, cell therapy to cardiology, hypertension, post-transplant tolerance induction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.