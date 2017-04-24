April 24 United Urban Investment Corp:
* Says it will take out a loan of 2,500 million yen from
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Limited, with an interest rate of one
month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate) +0.34 percent and
maturity on Dec. 20, 2027
* Says it will take out another loan of 2,400 million yen
from Mizuho Bank Ltd, with an interest rate of 0.54446 percent
and maturity on June 22, 2026
* Says it will take out another loan of 1,500 million yen
from Development Bank of Japan, Inc., with an interest rate of
0.42761 percent and maturity on Sep. 20, 2024
* Says it will take out another loan of 1,500 million yen
from Resona Bank Limited, with an interest rate of one month
TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate) +0.23 percent and maturity
on June 20, 2024
* Says it will take out another loan of 1,000 million yen
from The Gunma Bank, Ltd, with an interest rate of 0.34189
percent and maturity on March 22, 2022
* Effective date April 26, 2017
* Says to use the proceeds to acquire real estate
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YZ69i4
(Beijing Headline News)