April 18 UnitedHealth Group Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.37

* Q1 earnings per share $2.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* UnitedHealth Group Inc - Q1 revenues of $48.7 billion grew 9.4% year-over-year

* UnitedHealth Group Inc - UnitedHealth Group raised its financial outlook, now expecting 2017 revenues of approximately $200 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $9.65 to $9.85

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $9.10 to $9.30

* UnitedHealth Group Inc - Q1 2017 consolidated medical care ratio of 82.4 percent increased 70 basis points year-over-year

* UnitedHealth Group Inc - Management projects cash flows from operations of approximately $12 billion for 2017

* UnitedHealth Group Inc - Q1 2017 consolidated medical care ratio was impacted by a 150 basis point increase from health insurance tax moratorium

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.51, revenue view $198.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S