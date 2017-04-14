BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 (Reuters) -
* Board of directors says it stands behind CEO Munoz in the wake of passenger dragging incident
* United's board says it has been "meeting and talking regularly" with Munoz in event aftermath
* United's board apologizes to dragged passenger, Dao, and his family
* United's board says "We have to learn from this incident" and craft policies to win back customer trust Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results