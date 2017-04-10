April 10 Uniti Group Inc -
* To acquire Southern Light
* Deal for approximately $700 million in cash and equity
* Expects to achieve annual run-rate cost savings related to
acquisition of southern light of $10 million within 24 months
after closing
* Deal consideration consists of $635 million in cash and
issuance of approximately 2.5 million operating partnership
units
* Transaction is intended to be leverage neutral on a pro
forma basis following expected permanent financing
* Expects to fund transaction with cash on hand, proceeds
from potential debt or equity financings, borrowings under
revolving credit facility
* Received committed financing from CitiGroup, JPMorgan
Chase Bank, N.A. and RBC Capital Markets LLC for entire cash
portion of purchase price
