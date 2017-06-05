BRIEF-Pincon Lifestyle to consider appointment of Monoranjan Roy as manager & director
* Says to consider to become shareholder of new co, pincon lifestyle llc
June 5 Unity Infraprojects Ltd
* Says considered notice received from ICICI Bank recalling financial assistance granted to co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider to become shareholder of new co, pincon lifestyle llc
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 22) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.83% 03.54% -------------------------