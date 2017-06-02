A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
June 2 Unity Investments Holdings Ltd :
* Company and China Sky Securities entered into placing agreement
* China Sky Securities agreed to place up to 116 million new shares at a price of HK$0.10 per placing share
* Maximum net proceeds from placing will be approximately HK$11.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
June 23 Australian shares ended higher on Friday, supported by the materials and healthcare sector even as the market continued to be dogged by concerns over a new bank tax that dragged down financials.