May 5 Univar Inc
* Univar reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Univar inc - raising guidance for full year, to deliver
mid-to-high single digit adjusted ebitda growth
* Univar inc - for q2 of 2017, company expects adjusted
ebitda growth of mid single digits from last year's $148.2
million
* Univar inc - univar is now expecting mid-single digit
ebitda growth in first half of this year
* Univar inc qtrly net sales of $2.0 billion equaled prior
year, despite 3 percent lower volumes
* Q1 revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: