May 15 Univar Inc:

* Sees FY 2019 earnings per share $2.00 to $2.30

* Univar expects to deliver annual adjusted EBITDA growth of 11 percent or greater through 2021

* For year 2019, company announced it expects adjusted EBITDA to be within a range of $750 to $800 million

* Expects to deliver earnings per share greater than $3.00 in 2021