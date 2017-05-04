May 4 Universal Electronics Inc

* Universal electronics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.31 to $0.41

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.65

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $171 million to $179 million

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.72 to $0.82

* Q1 sales $161.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $158.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Universal Electronics Inc says expect average annual sales growth of 5% to 10% and average earnings per share growth of 10% to 20%

* Universal Electronics -in Q2 of 2017, expects to record between $0.8 million and $1.0 million of severance payments associated with closure of southern china factory

* Universal Electronics Inc says for Q2 of 2017, company expects adjusted non-GAAP net sales to range between $172 million and $180 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $181.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: