BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Universal Electronics Inc
* Universal electronics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.31 to $0.41
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $171 million to $179 million
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.72 to $0.82
* Q1 sales $161.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $158.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Universal Electronics Inc says expect average annual sales growth of 5% to 10% and average earnings per share growth of 10% to 20%
* Universal Electronics -in Q2 of 2017, expects to record between $0.8 million and $1.0 million of severance payments associated with closure of southern china factory
* Universal Electronics Inc says for Q2 of 2017, company expects adjusted non-GAAP net sales to range between $172 million and $180 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $181.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering