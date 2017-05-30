BRIEF-Divisar Capital reports 8.5 pct stake in Stage Stores
* Divisar Capital Management LLC reports 8.5 percent passive stake in Stage Stores Inc as of February 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sEAC6S) Further company coverage:
May 30 Universal Entertainment Corp
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
* Says a shareholder of the co have filed a lawsuit against 13 directors of the co, including current directors and former directors, claiming compensation, with Tokyo District Court, on April 27, 2015
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/wfCyVh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
