WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Universal Health Services Inc
* Universal health services inc sees 2017 adjusted eps $7.70 per share to $8.20 per share
* Universal health services inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $475 million to $500 million
* Universal health services, inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year earnings and 2017 guidance
* Q4 revenue $2.48 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.47 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $1.78
* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $10.62 billion to $10.76 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.11, revenue view $10.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.