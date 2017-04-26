BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc
* Universal stainless reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 sales $48.9 million
* Quarter-End backlog of $57.1 million, up 30.3% sequentially
* "we expect general increase in business activity to continue as we move through 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results